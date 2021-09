DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County officials issued a burn ban Sunday morning.

In a tweet, authorities say the burn ban is in effect until further notice. The most recent burn ban in the county was on April 2 and was lifted on April 8.

Douglas County is in a Burn Ban today until further notice. — Douglas County 911 (@DCNE911) September 26, 2021

