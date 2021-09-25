Advertisement

Reports of woman with gun caught attention of passerby and Omaha Police

By Roger Hamer
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Reports of a woman with a gun got the attention of passerby and Omaha Police.

Several people called 911 after seeing a woman in her late 40s standing on the corner of Saddle Creek and California Street brandishing a gun.

Omaha police arrived and after some negotiation, fired pepper balls at the woman. She dropped the gun and police moved in to subdue her.

A brief struggle ensued and the woman and a police officer hit their heads on the concrete. Neither was seriously hurt and both were checked out by paramedics.

As it turns out, the woman was carrying a pellet gun. Witnesses say she appeared to have some mental health issues.

