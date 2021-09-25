Advertisement

Omaha crews investigate cause of fire at Tasty Pizza restaurant

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a Tasty Pizza restaurant Friday night.

The crew says the fire started in the attic area and went through the front door near South 55th and Leavenworth. Once a hole was cut in the roof, the fire came out.

No one was in the building and there are no reports of injuries. The call of a fire came in at 9:17 p.m. and it was under control in 25 minutes.

It’s reported the building could still be in use. According to the release, “utilities were on scene and disconnected the service” and there’s an estimated loss of $75,000.

