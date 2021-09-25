Nebraska visits Michigan State for night game on Saturday
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOWT) - Nebraska plays under the lights in a night game at Michigan State at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Huskers are 9-2 all-time against Michigan State and are 2-1 in East Lansing. Follow along below as the 6 Sports team tweets live updates throughout the game and then tune into 6 News Live at 10 on WOWT after the game for highlights and reaction.
