Nebraska City’s AppleJack Festival is an economic boon to community

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - ”It’s always been really important for the community to celebrate the harvest.”

For 53 years, the AppleJack Festival has drawn people to Nebraska City from as far away as Colorado.

”It’s a huge economic boon to the community.”

The festival was in danger last year due to COVID-19 but organizers came up with a different plan.

”We really needed to find a way to spread out the crowds, so we had it over four weekends, and it went really, really well, so I think we’re going to continue with that so we’re limiting it to three weekends,” said Connie Van Nostrand.

The draw may be apples but there’s so much more going here. Almost everything has an apple-based theme.

There’s apple cider, pies and donuts, jellies and jams, caramel apples, and of course wine. Lots of wine.

Different events make it attractive to families with young children and those children come as they age into adulthood.

Morgan Murphy and Maddie Elbracht from Lincoln came here as kids. They’ve continued doing so for the last 10 years.

”It’s always different. There’s always something new to look at but we always come for the same old apple cider and caramel apples,” said Murphy.

But they also realize that by coming to Nebraska City, they are helping support the economy of a smaller town.

“Especially in Nebraska when supporting small businesses is so important and something that we want to see like come back to town. It’s just so important to support it, especially when we look forward to it and we want to see it every year.”

“Yeah, we would never want to miss it, so we keep coming back to support.”

The festival is a special place for Dave and Darcie Zauha of Omaha. They were married here 19 years ago and brought Roxine Nelson of Holdrege with them today so they can celebrate their anniversary while supporting the Nebraska City community.

”All the shopping and you’ve got to have some pie later too so there’s a lot of things to do, a lot of history. It’s just kind of a fun time to just kind of enjoy small town and just do the things we do there,” said Darcie Zauha.

”I think it’s fun to support the local festivities and it gives you an opportunity to get out of town and go for a ride and as we were driving down, it’s like man, we haven’t been down this road for a long time, so yeah. It’s just fun to see something outside of the city streets,” said Dave Zauha.

All because of apples, you can pick them yourself or buy them by the bag. Nebraska City is proof that money really grows on trees.

The festival runs through this weekend and wraps up next Saturday and Sunday.

