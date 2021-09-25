Mallory’s Forecast Update - Sunny and warmer weekend of weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday started off on a chilly note, with temperatures in the 40s and 30s. Many outlying areas north of Omaha dropped into the mid to upper-30s; average first frost dates for these spots occur in late September, so this is right on cue!

Plentiful sunshine and breezy winds from the WSW will help temperatures heat into the mid to upper-70s by the afternoon. Aiming for a high of 80° for Omaha and Lincoln. Low humidity will make for a beautiful Saturday, but winds could gust to 20 mph.

Hour by hour wind gusts Saturday (WOWT)

Mostly clear skies take us into tonight, but temperatures won’t be as chilly. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper-50s by early Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies return Sunday with southerly winds heating things up into the upper-80s! Highs near 90° stick with us Monday and Tuesday, before rain chances return late Wednesday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

A more unsettled pattern takes us through the rest of the extended forecast, with highs likely ranging from the mid-70s to the lower-80s.

