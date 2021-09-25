Advertisement

Iowa’s Division of Criminial Investigation gives four-month update on search for Xavior Harrelson

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KYOU) - It’s been nearly four months since 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson went missing in Montezuma, Iowa.

Just a few days ago search crews were led out to Fox Forest out near his home.

Iowa’s Division of Criminal Investigation says they can’t divulge the tip that lead them to the area but, did say they had reason for the search. ”At this time we can’t disclose what lead us there other than information in the investigation,” Mitch Mortvedt with Iowa DCI shared with KYOU.

He also adds the tips have started to come in slower as more time has passed. However, he believes that someone out there knows something. “At least someone out there if not more than one person that has information as to what happened to Xavior and the circumstances around his disappearance.”

Xavior was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. He was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance should call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

