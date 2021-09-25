Advertisement

Hurricane Sam strengthens to Category 2 storm in Atlantic

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.(Source: NHC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam has strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday night and is expected to quickly develop into a major storm over the weekend.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect for Sam, which was about 1,215 miles southeast of the northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea late Friday. It was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Sam has maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

It’s expected to become a Category 3 storm Saturday and then a Category 4 hurricane Sunday with winds of up to 140 mph.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Zarkowski
Missing Nebraska man’s body found
One dead, five injured in early morning crash
A severely neglected dog in Fremont, Neb., is in need of special treatments.
Severely neglected Fremont dog in need of special treatments
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules
An Elkhorn woman is speaking out after her social media post gained lots of traction on Facebook.
Elkhorn bar responds after woman posts about reaction to her drink

Latest News

MaryLee Moulton, left, and Linda Duckworth talk about the role of the League of Women Voters...
League of Women Voters works to keep Nebraskans informed
FNF: Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion La-Vista South
FNF: Lincoln Southwest vs. Papillion La-Vista South
FNF: Fremont vs. Omaha South
FNF: Fremont vs. Omaha South
FNF: Ashland vs. Raymond Central
FNF: Ashland vs. Raymond Central