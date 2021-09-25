Advertisement

Douglas County Sheriff’s officials identify one dead, five injured in crash

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The investigation continues of a Friday morning crash that injured five people and killed an 18-year-old.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the 18-year-old as Jamin Creek who was pronounced dead at the scene when officers responded to a crash at 204th Street and West Q Road. The ages of the five people injured are three 17-year-olds, an 18-year-old, and a 43-year-old.

The four teens were all taken to a hospital including one who was described as being in very critical condition. As a precaution, the other driver was taken to a hospital.

The report did not indicate who was at fault but did indicate alcohol may have been a factor.

