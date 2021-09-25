Advertisement

Boil advisory issued in Minburn, Iowa

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MINBURN, Iowa (WOWT) - Officials issued a boil advisory Saturday afternoon for Minburn residents.

According to a release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the advisory was because of “a water main break that caused a drop of pressure draining the water tower on Friday night.”

Authorities recommend water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, or preparing food to a boil, to let the water boil for one minute and let it cool off before using. They also recommend using bottled water and tap after for bathing as well.

Further in the release, they say, “Repairs and flushing were completed and the water service will collect and test two sets of water samples, taken 24 hours apart, to determine when the water is safe and the advisory can be lifted.

