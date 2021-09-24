Woman in South Bend under evaluation following evening disturbance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a typically quiet South Bend area, one woman is being evaluated after a chaotic scene Wednesday night.

Sheriff William C. Brueggemann responded to the incident on Nevada Street where a woman in her upper 40s was reportedly throwing objects at neighbor’s cars and causing a verbal disturbance.

Deputies made contact with the woman and said she was shouting that she wanted to die, telling deputies to shoot her while holding a large hunting knife to her throat.

Luckily deputies were able to deploy a taser to incapacitate the woman long enough to get her restrained.

Lousiville Fire and Rescue were also called to the scene and transported the woman to Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

It is reported the woman caused damage to a vehicle parked across the street and had thrown several liquor bottles but no one was seriously injured.

