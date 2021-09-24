Advertisement

Wahoo officer turns himself in at Dodge County on sexual assault charges

(PHOTO: Dodge County Jail)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Wahoo Police officer is currently on administrative leave after turning himself in for an arrest.

According to a release on Friday from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Vilmont, turn himself in at Dodge County. The release states there was a “criminal complaint filed against Vilmont for alleged conduct on Sept. 20 that was unrelated to his work with the Wahoo Police.”

Vilmont was arrested on Friday, officials say, with the charges of two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child, and one count of unlawful intrusion for allegedly recording an image or video.

When the Nebraska State Patrol started a criminal investigation on Vilmont, the Wahoo police were informed. They say, “Vilmont has been relieved of his duties pending his right of appeal, and was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation and the criminal investigation.”

There is an arraignment set for Thursday, Oct. 7.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Zarkowski
Missing Nebraska man’s body found
One dead, five injured in early morning crash
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules
A severely neglected dog in Fremont, Neb., is in need of special treatments.
Severely neglected Fremont dog in need of special treatments
An Elkhorn woman is speaking out after her social media post gained lots of traction on Facebook.
Elkhorn bar responds after woman posts about reaction to her drink

Latest News

Anna Idigima and George Wesley Weaver Jr.
Spike in overdoses linked to drugs stolen from Nebraska State Patrol evidence room
$1.2 million in drugs missing from Nebraska State Patrol evidence room
17-year-old Nebraska girl survives car collision with train
LPD File Photo
North Star teen arrested for hate crime, destruction of property