Wahoo officer turns himself in at Dodge County on sexual assault charges

DODGE COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Wahoo Police officer is currently on administrative leave after turning himself in for an arrest.

According to a release on Friday from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office, Sean Vilmont, turn himself in at Dodge County. The release states there was a “criminal complaint filed against Vilmont for alleged conduct on Sept. 20 that was unrelated to his work with the Wahoo Police.”

Vilmont was arrested on Friday, officials say, with the charges of two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child, and one count of unlawful intrusion for allegedly recording an image or video.

When the Nebraska State Patrol started a criminal investigation on Vilmont, the Wahoo police were informed. They say, “Vilmont has been relieved of his duties pending his right of appeal, and was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation and the criminal investigation.”

There is an arraignment set for Thursday, Oct. 7.

