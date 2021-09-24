Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - A cool front brings clouds, wind & a few showers today

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day starts warmer because we are out ahead of a cool front early before it moves through by mid morning. That means morning temperatures will start in the upper 50s. Once that front moves through between 8-10am, gusty northwest winds will kick in and drag clouds into the area.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

You’ll notice the winds gusting to 30 mph at times the rest of the day as well.

Friday Wind
Friday Wind(WOWT)

Behind that front there is a 20% chance of a spotty shower or two between 10am & 4pm but I expect most of us to stay dry, cloudy and cool. Highs today will likely happen in the early afternoon before gradually falling into the evening.

That cooler air settles in for the morning Saturday and we’ll start in the 40s. That will be short lived though as we rapidly warm to near 80 degrees by the afternoon. Sunday likely climbs close 90 degrees with sunny skies and a south breeze.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

