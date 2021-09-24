Omaha Police searching for possible suspect vehicle from early September homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is seeking help from the public in search of a suspect’s car from a September 12 homicide near 99th and Nicholas Streets.

Investigators would like to interview the occupants of a red Ford sedan with front bumper damage that was in the area of the homicide. Nearby security cameras were able to photograph the vehicle.

Omaha Police are looking for the red Ford sedan with front bumper damage to interview occupants as it was near the area of a Sept. 12 homicide. (Omaha Police Department)

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656 or you can remain anonymous by contacting Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

