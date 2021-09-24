Advertisement

North Star teen arrested for hate crime, destruction of property

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 16-year-old for a hate crime and destruction of property and referred the teen to the county attorney.

Police said the North Star teen scratched a racial slur into a 17-year-old female student’s car on Tuesday.

However, police said the car owner mistakenly believed a different student, a 16-year-old boy, was responsible so she confronted him two days later and sprayed him in the face with pepper spray.

Police referred the vandalism victim to the county attorney for 3rd degree assault.

The 16-year-old did not need any medical treatment.

