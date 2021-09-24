New Mexico’s air balloon crash toxicology report reveals drugs in pilot’s system

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WOWT) - The toxicology report from a hot air balloon crash in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that happened in June and killed five people shows some troubling evidence.

The toxicology report shows the pilot, 62-year-old Nicholas Meleski, was high on cocaine and marijuana at the time of the crash. He was riding with two couples when the hot air balloon fell from the sky and killed all five passengers.

The National Transportation Safety Board has not said whether or not the drugs contributed to the accident. The investigation is still ongoing.

