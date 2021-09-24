Nebraska redistricting maps passes first round

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Coming out of the state capitol, the Nebraska Legislature is making major progress on its redistricting efforts.

The new congressional map that just passed the first round of voting keeps Douglas County whole. The previous map that caused so much tension would have split the county in half.

In the new version, Saunders County will join Douglas in congressional District 2 and keeps Sarpy County mainly the same as it was. The western part of District 2 and the east in District 1.

Senators are debating the brand new state legislative district map. It would move District 36, which is Cluster to Sarpy County.

Some senators from rural districts are angry about the change but the senator who represents District 36 asked everyone to support it.

“It’s imperative that we do our best as senators to get this done in this special session, and this time frame, and not push this to January,” said State Senator Matt Williams of Gothenburg.

Senators approved the maps for the Board of Education and the Board of Regents on Friday.

The legislative map being debated now is the final map that needs first-round approval by Saturday’s deadline, meaning, the primaries will likely be able to gon as scheduled next May.

