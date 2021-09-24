Spike in overdoses linked to drugs stolen from Nebraska State Patrol evidence room

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Task Force arrested two people they believe are responsible for a large number of overdoses happening in the city.

One of the people arrested was Anna Idigima, a Nebraska State Patrol employee with access to the evidence room. The other person arrested was Idigima’s boyfriend, George Wesley Weaver Jr.

NSP said Idigima has worked for the department for 14 years and has been an evidence technician for several years.

The Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force has been investigating a spike in overdose cases, some resulting in death. The task force made several arrests and were able to follow the drug trail back to the original source.

LPD with the help of NSP did an audit of the evidence facilities and determined there were large amounts of drugs missing from the evidence room, including significant quantities of cocaine and fentanyl.

Idigima was suspended during the investigation and fired from NSP on August 27.

Idigima and Weaver were arrested Thursday for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl - 140 grams or more. The Lancaster County Attorney said they will be charged with the felony this afternoon. If convicted, the crime comes with a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

“This employee had betrayed the trust of the people of Nebraska who look to the State Patrol as the professional and dedicated law enforcement agency that it is,” NSP Col. John Bolduc said. “She also betrayed the trust placed in her by our troopers and investigators and civilian team members who take pride in our constant mission to keep Nebraska safe. Worse than that, her actions appear to have caused immense pain for many people in this community.”

NSP Col. John Bolduc said they’ve already begun a thorough review of their evidence storage policies and procedures.

Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon said there they will be doing a complete review of the 105 open cases at the Nebraska State Patrol. They will be contacting defense attorneys involved in the cases.

On August 19, the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department issued a health alert for the city because of the spike in overdoses.

