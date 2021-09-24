Advertisement

Iowa’s Senator Grassley to seek eighth term

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley
Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley says he will seek an eighth term in 2022.

The 88-year-old, who has been in the Senate for 40 years, said in an announcement of his reelection bid posted on Twitter early Friday that there is “a lot more to do, for Iowa.”

Once proudly bipartisan, Grassley adapted deftly to the new hyperpartisanship of the Trump era. While some of his fellow longtimers in Washington are calling it quits, fed up with the rightward lurch of the GOP or the inertia in Congress, Grassley has set out to show he’s thriving.

But the senator hasn’t always been an acolyte of Donald Trump. He voted, for example, to count Arizona’s and Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes the day of the deadly Capitol riot in January.

