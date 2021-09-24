Advertisement

High school football Week 5: Grand Island visits undefeated Westside, Bellevue West looks to bounce back at Kearney

WOWT's Friday Night Fever.
WOWT's Friday Night Fever.(Rex Smith)
By Rex Smith
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It's Week X of high school football. Here are the games we are covering on Friday Night Fever.

For more scores, check the Nebraska and Iowa scoreboards below.

GRAND ISLAND VS WESTISDE

The Warriors look to stay hot as the Islanders come to town.

BELLEVUE WEST VS KEARNEY

After coming up short in what was probably the game of the year last week, the T-birds look to bounce back on the road at Kearney.

BELLEVUE EAST VS GRETNA

Gretna looks to stay undefeated and hold off a Chieftains team that has won two in a row.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST VS PAPIO SOUTH

Both teams come into the game at 1-3 and a win could send them in the right direction as the Titans host the Silver Hawks

PAPIO VS ELKHORN SOUTH

The Storm have scored 104 points and only given up 7 in its last two games combined. Can the Monarchs slow them down?

NORFOLK VS OMAHA BENSON

After snapping a 26 game losing streak with their first win, the Bunnies haven’t stopped winning this season. They’re 3-1 and will look to add another win against a struggling Norfolk team.

FREMONT VS OMAHA SOUTH

The Tigers visit the Packers and look to move over .500 on the season.

ELKHORN VS RALSTON

The reigning Class B champs remain undefeated and have no plans of slowing down as they travel to Ralston.

RAYMOND CENTRAL VS ASHLAND-GREENWOOD

A big clash in Class C1 as Raymond Central and Ashland-Greenwood go at it.

LEWIS CENTRAL VS THOMAS JEFFERSON

In Iowa, Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson go head to head.

Nebraska high school scoreboards

Iowa high school scoreboards

