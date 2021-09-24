One dead, five injured in early morning crash
It happened at 204th and Q.
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Once person is dead and several others injured after an accident early Friday morning.
It happened at 204th and Q, involving two vehicles.
Around 6:15 a.m., first responders on scene confirmed the fatality.
911 dispatchers earlier confirmed five people were taken to the hospital.
