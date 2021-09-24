Bellevue East freshman QB Mikey Gow is catching the attention of college coaches all over the country

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mikey Gow only started playing quarterback a year into his football career as a 7th grader. Just a few short years later as a high school freshman, Gow is the starting varsity quarterback for Bellevue East.

His play is catching the eye of college coaches of major programs all over the country. Gow recently visited Jim Harbaugh and Michigan. After his visit, Gow got a call from Iowa, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and Nebraska -- all interested in having him visit on a gameday.

On top of those visit invites, other schools are starting to show interest and may look to have Gow visit their campuses soon.

“I’m taking it day by day,” Gow said. “I’m not too focused about it since I’m a freshman. I’m just trying to get better from my day before and that’s what I’m focused on right now.”

Gow, 14, is certainly excited about his visit to Nebraska. He’ll be in Lincoln when they face the Wolverines in October.

“It’s definitely one of my dream schools, and yeah, this is a great opportunity for me, and I was very happy and glad when I got it.,” Gow said.

He’s leading a Belleuve East team that has won two straight games and will look to make it three straight this Friday when they visit undefeated Gretna. Gow has been inspiring and uplifting his team.

“He’s a competitor. He’s a gamer. He’s a kid that just gets it. It’s pretty obvious once you’re around him there is some special qualities to him,” Chieftains head coach Nathan Liess said. “He brings a good quarterback, number one. So, that’s obviously a big thing, but he brings attention. Kids are excited to play with him. Hopefully he continues to bring better players to Bellevue East.”

Gow is looking forward to this process and making a big decision in a few years, but said he knows if he focuses on improving himself, the rest will take care of itself.

