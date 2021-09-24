17-year-old Nebraska girl survives car collision with train

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) - Authorities in south-central Nebraska say a 17-year-old girl survived a collision with a train so violent that her car’s engine was ejected.

The Kearney Hub reports that the crash happened Wednesday at a rural railroad crossing west of Kearney. Buffalo County Sheriff’s officials say 17-year-old Sydney Conner was traveling north on a county road around 7:45 a.m. when her car collided with a westbound Union Pacific train.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ramey Ristine says investigators believe Connor was blinded by the rising sun as she approached the crossing and didn’t see the train. There are no crossing arms at that railroad intersection, but it is marked with stop signs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.