Advertisement

17-year-old Nebraska girl survives car collision with train

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) - Authorities in south-central Nebraska say a 17-year-old girl survived a collision with a train so violent that her car’s engine was ejected.

The Kearney Hub reports that the crash happened Wednesday at a rural railroad crossing west of Kearney. Buffalo County Sheriff’s officials say 17-year-old Sydney Conner was traveling north on a county road around 7:45 a.m. when her car collided with a westbound Union Pacific train.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ramey Ristine says investigators believe Connor was blinded by the rising sun as she approached the crossing and didn’t see the train. There are no crossing arms at that railroad intersection, but it is marked with stop signs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Zarkowski
Missing Nebraska man’s body found
One dead, five injured in early morning crash
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules
A severely neglected dog in Fremont, Neb., is in need of special treatments.
Severely neglected Fremont dog in need of special treatments
An Elkhorn woman is speaking out after her social media post gained lots of traction on Facebook.
Elkhorn bar responds after woman posts about reaction to her drink

Latest News

Wahoo officer turns himself in at Dodge County on sexual assault charges
Anna Idigima and George Wesley Weaver Jr.
Spike in overdoses linked to drugs stolen from Nebraska State Patrol evidence room
$1.2 million in drugs missing from Nebraska State Patrol evidence room
LPD File Photo
North Star teen arrested for hate crime, destruction of property