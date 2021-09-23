Advertisement

Westside Community Schools extend mask mandate

Westside school's superintendent announced on Wednesday they are extending their K-12 mask...
Westside school's superintendent announced on Wednesday they are extending their K-12 mask mandate until the end of the first quarter in October.(KWTX)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside Community Schools is extending its mask mandate for all kids in grades K-12.

Superintendent Mike Lucas said the district was planning Thursday to revisit the mandate implemented in August, but his decision came a day early.

Dr. Lucas announced the schools will extend mask policies for all campuses through the end of their first quarter: Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Superintendent Lucas released the statement on Wednesday:

Dr. Lucas said the district will revisit the mask mandate again on or around Oct. 12.

