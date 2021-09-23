Westside Community Schools extend mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Westside Community Schools is extending its mask mandate for all kids in grades K-12.

Superintendent Mike Lucas said the district was planning Thursday to revisit the mandate implemented in August, but his decision came a day early.

Dr. Lucas announced the schools will extend mask policies for all campuses through the end of their first quarter: Wednesday, Oct. 13.

Superintendent Lucas released the statement on Wednesday:

“Keeping our students and staff in school in as safe an environment as we can remains a top priority. Since the start of this pandemic, we have learned so much about the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 on the lives of our students and their families, and we are doing our best to provide as much support as we can for all.”

Dr. Lucas said the district will revisit the mask mandate again on or around Oct. 12.

