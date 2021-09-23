Advertisement

US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say unruly passengers are becoming a bit less common on airline flights, but they are still causing disruptions at twice the rate of late last year.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday its zero-tolerance policy — including fines against more passengers — is helping.

Those fines have added up to more than $1 million.

The chairman of a congressional committee says more needs to be done to make flying safer.

Peter DeFazio, chairman of the House Transportation Committee, says more rowdy passengers should face criminal charges, and airport bars should stop selling alcohol to go.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska-based online clothing under fire over business practices
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules
John Zarkowski
Missing Nebraska man’s body found
An Elkhorn woman is speaking out after her social media post gained lots of traction on Facebook.
Elkhorn bar responds after woman posts about reaction to her drink
An unidentified male motorcyclist lost a leg Tuesday afternoon after an accident involving...
Man loses limb in Omaha motorcycle crash

Latest News

Thursday's session was adjourned quickly to allow Nebraska lawmakers more time to redraw the...
Nebraska senators still negotiating legislative district maps as deadline nears
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud
Unruly passengers remain a challenge for flight attendants.
Association of Flight Attendants presidents talk about unruly passengers
A local organization normally helps veterans with PTSD but now frontline healthcare workers are...
Omaha veterans organization helping frontline healthcare workers with PTSD