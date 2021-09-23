Thursday Sept. 23 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports five new deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Three Rivers update

The Three Rivers Public Health Department on Wednesday said it had confirmed another 164 cases of COVID-19 in the last week, bringing the local total to 10,885 cases since the start of the pandemic.

3RPHD also reported local hospitals were caring for 193 COVID-19 patients, 36 on ventilators. Last week, the health district reported 196 hospitalizations with 28 patients on ventilators.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported five COVID-19 deaths: a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s, one in his 70s, and two women in their 70s. None of the men were vaccinated and only the youngest, in his 50s, had underlying conditions. One of the women was vaccinated and had multiple underlying conditions while the second woman was unvaccinated with no underlying conditions. The five new deaths bring the local death toll to 781.

DCHD also reported 127 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed since Wednesday, pushing the rolling seven-day average down again to 165 cases. Two weeks ago, the average was 167 cases; one month ago, it was 164 cases, and about two months ago it was 39 cases. To date, the health department has reported 82,231 positive cases.

Hospitalizations fluctuate daily according to staffing. On Thursday, DCHD reported that local hospitals were 89% full, with 153 beds available. Adult ICU beds were 85% occupied with 44 beds available. Local hospitals are caring for 197 COVID-19 patients, up from 193 on Wednesday but still up from 185 on Monday. Thursday’s total also includes seven pediatric patients.

Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 56 are still in ICUs; 36 are still on ventilators. Five additional adult patients are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

Infants born to mothers who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine had high levels of protective antibodies - best in 2nd and 3rd trimester. https://t.co/XD6PdWjMuW — Dr. Ali Khan (@DrAliSKhan) September 23, 2021

Getting vaccinated is still the best way to protect yourself and help slow the spread of #COVID19. By slowing the spread, we can reduce the chance of new variants emerging.



Find a vaccine near you: https://t.co/xbvNibdkCt. pic.twitter.com/EgMcmEvfc5 — CDC (@CDCgov) September 23, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

THURSDAY

9-11 a.m. at Metro Community College Applied Technology Center , located at 10407 State St.

1-4 p.m. at Metro Community College North Express campus, located at 2112 N. 30th St.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

SATURDAY

8 a.m.-Noon at the Omaha Farmers Market , located at 1011 Jackson St.

9-11 a.m. at the Community Garden , located at 3118 N. 24th St.

Noon-4 p.m. at the Community Unity Block Party , located at 4318 Fort St.

1-5 p.m. at the Omaha Rally for First Responders, happening at TD Ameritrade Park, located at 1200 Mike Fahey St.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

