Advertisement

Severely neglected Fremont dog in need of special treatments

A severely neglected dog in Fremont, Neb., is in need of special treatments.
A severely neglected dog in Fremont, Neb., is in need of special treatments.(WOWT)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A young dog is lucky to be alive Thursday, but she’s still not out of the woods.

A young veterinarian calls it the worst case of neglect he’s ever seen.

A year-and-a-half-old Labrador mix should be hard to hold down, but Maya could barely lift her head when rushed to urgent pet care two weeks ago.

“Her muscles were just so weak from not being able to stand for so long that it’s been a slow process of getting her to be able to move them again,” veterinary assistant Emily Cheloha said.

Maya lived in a small home kennel inside a Fremont house until a concerned visitor called police.

“When I got there at first, I thought she was deceased,” Fremont Community Service Officer Kelli Brown said. “When I took a hold of her, I realized her eyes were still moving — that’s the only thing moving on her was her eyes — so we rushed her here. We didn’t think she’d make it through the night, and every day, she’s surprised us.”

It’s been a slow and painful recovery from urine scalding.

“Standing in her urine for long periods of time causes these,” Cheloha said.

Instead of a collar, Maya wears an IV and feeding tube.

When she was found, she weighed 15 pounds — she should weigh about 40 pounds. But you can just start stuffing her stomach: Too much food too soon could kill her, and the vet says an esophagus bypass at Kansas State is likely needed.

“And it’s adding up on our department pretty quickly, and now we’re going to have to come up with funds for Kansas as well. But we’re not going to give up on her,” Brown said.

Maya won’t quit either. She’s getting small doses of sun-soaked therapy in the meantime.

“Just a huge progress that’s she can even stand on her own and look around,” Cheloha said. “Before she couldn’t even lift her head up, so it’s great to see how far she’s come.”

Fremont Police said the pet owner 24-year-old Jannell Winners has been arrested for felony animal cruelty. The department’s community services division will pay a nearly $10,000 vet bill. But more treatment is needed for the dog.

She’s getting a lot of free loving, but a GoFundMe.com account has been set up for Maya’s expensive treatment.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska-based online clothing under fire over business practices
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules
John Zarkowski
Missing Nebraska man’s body found
An Elkhorn woman is speaking out after her social media post gained lots of traction on Facebook.
Elkhorn bar responds after woman posts about reaction to her drink
An unidentified male motorcyclist lost a leg Tuesday afternoon after an accident involving...
Man loses limb in Omaha motorcycle crash

Latest News

The crash happened in June and killed five people in Albuquerque, New Mexico, may be due to the...
New Mexico’s air balloon crash toxicology report reveals drugs in pilot’s system
A shooting in North Omaha Thursday night leaves one injured while the suspect remains at large.
North Omaha shooting leaves one injured, suspect at large
At Ease typically helps military vets with PTSD but with never-ending stress from the pandemic...
Omaha organization now helping with healthcare workers PTSD
The 100-unit Yale apartment complex faces several charges after property neglect.
Yale apartment complex facing charges