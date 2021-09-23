Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warmer air today plus signs that summer isn’t quite over yet

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some warmer air has been able to hold on on the Nebraska side this morning with many of us in the 40s and 50s. Some 30s are still on the map on the Iowa side to start the day thought. We’ll all warm up a bit more today thanks to a south wind at 5-15 mph.

We’ll have a slightly warmer night tonight with lows in the 50s to start Friday. That is right before a cold front moves in with clouds and cooler air.

Behind the front, cooler air will lag just a bit so we should be able to warm into the mid 70s by early afternoon before the temperature starts to fall. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will make it feel cooler too. There is the chance of a few sprinkles but most of us will stay dry with this front.

Warmer air then returns quickly Saturday after a chilly start in the 40s. Highs will make a run at 80 Saturday then jump up close to 90 Sunday.

