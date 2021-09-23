Omaha Symphony returns in full force

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Symphony is ready to return in full force for the first time since the pandemic began.

A full orchestra will be staffing shows when it launches its 101st season Friday.

6 News spent some time with the musicians during a rehearsal Wednesday.

Every seat will be filled on stage with 70 musicians.

Music Director Ankush Kumar Bahl said, “We cannot wait to get our season started. At the Omaha Symphony we have a ton of wonderful concerts planned for all ages.”

Bahl is the symphony’s new music director. His play list will include international numbers as well as some American favorites.

He said, “The Omaha Symphony is a great American orchestra. So I became music director and I thought it was important that we really highlight American conductors, living composers, soloists, and the repertoire that is culturally our own.”

Omaha Symphony Orchestra President & CEO Jennifer Boomgaarden said fans at the Holland Center will see revamped safety measures carried over from the previous season.

That includes the touchless experience, digital ticking, and digital program books.

Fans will also witness some new innovations at the concert and a few surprises.

Everyone in the audience will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

