Advertisement

Omaha Symphony returns in full force

By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Symphony is ready to return in full force for the first time since the pandemic began.

A full orchestra will be staffing shows when it launches its 101st season Friday.

6 News spent some time with the musicians during a rehearsal Wednesday.

Every seat will be filled on stage with 70 musicians.

Music Director Ankush Kumar Bahl said, “We cannot wait to get our season started. At the Omaha Symphony we have a ton of wonderful concerts planned for all ages.”

Bahl is the symphony’s new music director. His play list will include international numbers as well as some American favorites.

He said, “The Omaha Symphony is a great American orchestra. So I became music director and I thought it was important that we really highlight American conductors, living composers, soloists, and the repertoire that is culturally our own.”

Omaha Symphony Orchestra President & CEO Jennifer Boomgaarden said fans at the Holland Center will see revamped safety measures carried over from the previous season.

That includes the touchless experience, digital ticking, and digital program books.

Fans will also witness some new innovations at the concert and a few surprises.

Everyone in the audience will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska-based online clothing under fire over business practices
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules
An unidentified male motorcyclist lost a leg Tuesday afternoon after an accident involving...
Man loses limb in Omaha motorcycle crash
An Elkhorn woman is speaking out after her social media post gained lots of traction on Facebook.
Elkhorn bar responds after woman posts about reaction to her drink
National Blue Ribbon Schools Program logo
Nebraska, Iowa both land five schools on prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools list

Latest News

John Zarkowski
Missing Nebraska man’s body found
Thursday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warmer air today plus signs that summer isn’t quite over yet
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Man embraces co-worker who saved his life
Omaha man meets Methodist Hospital co-worker who saved his life