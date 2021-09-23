Omaha Police investigating four overnight carjackings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating several overnight armed carjackings.

According to dispatchers, four were reported between late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

They say the first one happened at 11:12 p.m. at 1010 Florence Boulevard and the second was reported just one minute later at 11:13 p.m. at 1005 N 20th Street. The two incidents are believed to be related.

The third armed carjacking was reported at 12:33 a.m. near 64th and Ames.

The fourth happened at 12:36 a.m. at 4807 N 66th St.

Dispatch also confirmed a pursuit related to the carjackings that began at 12:37 a.m. near 90th and Blair.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.