Advertisement

Omaha landlord cleared of most code violations at Yale Park Apartments

(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha landlord has been cleared on all but four misdemeanor counts of violating Omaha Municipal code.

Kay Anderson operated Yale Park Apartments which was abruptly closed in 2018 after a lengthy process of city inspections. He was originally charged with 99 counts. Ten were dismissed, leaving 89.

On Wednesday, Douglas County Judge Grant Forsberg issued a ruling that Anderson was guilty of one code violation in regards to water heating, two violations of electrical system hazards, and one violation in regard to the presence of combustion products.

His ruling indicated he was left unclear as to what problems may have been fixed. Some of the allegations, he said, seemed minor including a door handle on a screen door, a damaged deck railing, and two ceiling lights that simply needed glass covers reinstalled.

There were others.

He noted that one person who testified, a city housing inspector, documented that only four items had not been repaired when more than 2,000 violations were presented.

The situation in 2018 led to the city requiring rental properties to be registered to enforce maintenance rules.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska-based online clothing under fire over business practices
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules
An Elkhorn woman is speaking out after her social media post gained lots of traction on Facebook.
Elkhorn bar responds after woman posts about reaction to her drink
An unidentified male motorcyclist lost a leg Tuesday afternoon after an accident involving...
Man loses limb in Omaha motorcycle crash
John Zarkowski
Missing Nebraska man’s body found

Latest News

Westside school's superintendent announced on Wednesday they are extending their K-12 mask...
Westside Community Schools extend mask mandate
Nebraska Inspector General recommends ending foster care contract with Saint Francis
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced the opening of a new DEI Officer position...
Douglas County Board creates new government position under diversity initiative
John Zarkowski was found dead in his SUV submerged in the Missouri River.
Missing man found in Missouri river