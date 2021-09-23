Omaha landlord cleared of most code violations at Yale Park Apartments

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha landlord has been cleared on all but four misdemeanor counts of violating Omaha Municipal code.

Kay Anderson operated Yale Park Apartments which was abruptly closed in 2018 after a lengthy process of city inspections. He was originally charged with 99 counts. Ten were dismissed, leaving 89.

On Wednesday, Douglas County Judge Grant Forsberg issued a ruling that Anderson was guilty of one code violation in regards to water heating, two violations of electrical system hazards, and one violation in regard to the presence of combustion products.

His ruling indicated he was left unclear as to what problems may have been fixed. Some of the allegations, he said, seemed minor including a door handle on a screen door, a damaged deck railing, and two ceiling lights that simply needed glass covers reinstalled.

There were others.

He noted that one person who testified, a city housing inspector, documented that only four items had not been repaired when more than 2,000 violations were presented.

The situation in 2018 led to the city requiring rental properties to be registered to enforce maintenance rules.

