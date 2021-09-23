Advertisement

Omaha house fire displaces occupant, no injuries reported

By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a fire near south 50th Avenue and Y street Thursday morning around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported there was a single-story, single-family dwelling on fire. The flame was quickly extinguished in what firefighters called a hoarder house. There were no injuries reported.

Fire crews determined the flames were caused by an electrical event. One occupant was displaced from the dwelling and will be assisted by Red Cross. MUD and OPPD disconnected utilities to the structure.

The fire department reported there were no smoke detectors present in the building. Smoke detectors are available and installed for free from the Omaha Fire Department Pub-Ed Office by calling 402-444-3560.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the ARSON hotline, 402-444-FIRE.

