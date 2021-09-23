Advertisement

North Omaha shooting leaves one injured, suspect at large

A shooting in North Omaha Thursday night leaves one injured while the suspect remains at large.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a shooting Thursday evening near 61st and Ames that left one person injured.

Around 5:25 p.m. the officers arrived on the scene near Ames smokeshop to find the victim about a block away near Omaha Fire Station 41. According to police, the injuries are non-life-threatening.

There is no word yet on if this incident is related to a robbery or attempted robbery. No suspect has been found and it is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

