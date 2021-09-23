Advertisement

Norah Sis is off to a great start with Creighton as the Bluejays start BIG EAST play

By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Norah Sis is part of a freshman class that is making an immediate impact. The Papillion-La Vista graduate is the first freshman in school history to be named All-Tournament after each of the first three events in her young Creighton career. Kendra Wait is also a freshman and she was named MVP of the Mizzou Invitational.

It only took Sis nine matches to reach 100 kills. As a starter, Norah continues to adjust to the college game. The serves are more challenging to receive, blocking is harder too. She’s also trying to develop a more dangerous serve. Despite the predictable adjustment she has shown a lot of poise on the court.

The Jays will open conference play Friday at Butler and then head to Xavier Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska-based online clothing under fire over business practices
National Blue Ribbon Schools Program logo
Nebraska, Iowa both land five schools on prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools list
An unidentified male motorcyclist lost a leg Tuesday afternoon after an accident involving...
Man loses limb in Omaha motorcycle crash
Bellevue Public Schools Principal Andrew Miller was arrested Friday night for felony DUI after...
Bellevue school principal facing felony DUI charge after motorcyclist hurt in rear-end crash
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules

Latest News

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, left, chats with head coach Scott Frost at Memorial...
Nugent: Do single digit losses show progress for the Huskers and Scott Frost
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp reacts after missing a field goal attempt against Buffalo at...
Huskers support Connor Culp as Scott Frost lets competition determine playing time
Source: AP Graphics
Nebraska loses to Oklahoma by a touchdown as the old rivals meet for the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century
WOWT's Friday Night Fever.
High school football Week 4: Westside looks to stay undefeated in Class A, Skutt and Bennington clash in Class B