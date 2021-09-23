Norah Sis is off to a great start with Creighton as the Bluejays start BIG EAST play

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Norah Sis is part of a freshman class that is making an immediate impact. The Papillion-La Vista graduate is the first freshman in school history to be named All-Tournament after each of the first three events in her young Creighton career. Kendra Wait is also a freshman and she was named MVP of the Mizzou Invitational.

It only took Sis nine matches to reach 100 kills. As a starter, Norah continues to adjust to the college game. The serves are more challenging to receive, blocking is harder too. She’s also trying to develop a more dangerous serve. Despite the predictable adjustment she has shown a lot of poise on the court.

The Jays will open conference play Friday at Butler and then head to Xavier Saturday.

