Nebraska senators still negotiating legislative district maps as deadline nears

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers are still debating the new legislative district maps as their weekend deadline quickly approaches.

The clock is ticking at the Unicameral and lawmakers know they’re running out of time, they adjourned after just 15 minutes Thursday morning so senators could proceed with negotiations.

“So we did make a lot of progress yesterday and today. One of the reasons we don’t have anything on the agenda today is, in order to enable that group and other senators, to be able to continue to work throughout the day and make the most use of every hour that we have in the map room, working together to see if we can reach an agreement to get the congressional and legislative maps to a place where we can pass them.”

If senators fail to reach a deal this weekend the debate is expected to be delayed until the next legislative session in January. As a potential result, primary elections and other elections could also be delayed.

