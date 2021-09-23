Nebraska senators still negotiating legislative district maps as deadline nears
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers are still debating the new legislative district maps as their weekend deadline quickly approaches.
The clock is ticking at the Unicameral and lawmakers know they’re running out of time, they adjourned after just 15 minutes Thursday morning so senators could proceed with negotiations.
If senators fail to reach a deal this weekend the debate is expected to be delayed until the next legislative session in January. As a potential result, primary elections and other elections could also be delayed.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.