Advertisement

Nebraska senators still negotiating legislative district maps as deadline nears

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers are still debating the new legislative district maps as their weekend deadline quickly approaches.

The clock is ticking at the Unicameral and lawmakers know they’re running out of time, they adjourned after just 15 minutes Thursday morning so senators could proceed with negotiations.

RELATED: Nebraska redistricting session takes a turn after mothers’ nursing room ‘renovation’

If senators fail to reach a deal this weekend the debate is expected to be delayed until the next legislative session in January. As a potential result, primary elections and other elections could also be delayed.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska-based online clothing under fire over business practices
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules
John Zarkowski
Missing Nebraska man’s body found
An Elkhorn woman is speaking out after her social media post gained lots of traction on Facebook.
Elkhorn bar responds after woman posts about reaction to her drink
An unidentified male motorcyclist lost a leg Tuesday afternoon after an accident involving...
Man loses limb in Omaha motorcycle crash

Latest News

A shooting in North Omaha Thursday night leaves one injured while the suspect remains at large.
North Omaha shooting leaves one injured, suspect at large
A local organization normally helps veterans with PTSD but now frontline healthcare workers are...
Omaha veterans organization helping frontline healthcare workers with PTSD
A new report in regards to ending privatized child welfare in Nebraska was released from the...
Nebraska child welfare report
Thursday's session was adjourned quickly to allow Nebraska lawmakers more time to redraw the...
Nebraska lawmakers still debating new district maps