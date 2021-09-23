Missing Nebraska man’s body found

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The body of John Zarkowski, 72, has been found several weeks after he was reported missing.

A family member reported him missing September 3 after he was last seen at Buc Bay.

The Cass County, Nebraska Sheriff’s office confirms that divers with Adventures on Purpose began to search for Zarkowski Tuesday.

While getting ready to work the case, the team said it received a call from Chaos Divers, saying it was believed Zarkowski had driven his SUV into the Missouri River.

Around 5:30 p.m. divers were able to locate a vehicle in the river outside of Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

At 7:45 p.m., they confirmed it was John’s vehicle.

On Wednesday, at 12:59 p.m., the team pulled the vehicle from the water and confirmed Zarkowski was inside.

