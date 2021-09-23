Medicaid covered Nebraskans to receive expanded benefits in October

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - On Thursday Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced good news for all state residents covered by Medicaid.

Beginning Oct. 1, all Nebraskans covered will now automatically receive full Medicaid benefits. This includes dental, vision, and over-the-counter medications as part of the state’s expansion efforts.

The change to the Medicaid Expansion program coincides with Nebraska’s DHHS announcement earlier this year that it would no longer implement the Heritage Health Adult (HHA) demonstration program.

Nebraskans currently covered by the Medicaid Expansion program who have Basic benefits will continue to receive those benefits until the change on Oct. 1. A new Medicaid card will not be needed for people who have current Medicaid coverage.

Residents currently covered by the expansion program who also currently have Basic benefits will see an automatic increase in benefits. There will be no change in who can become eligible for Medicaid. For 2021, the yearly income level is $17,774 for a single person or $36,570 per year for a family of four.

An informational letter explaining the changes was sent to all Nebraskans covered by Medicaid expansion. Updated information for the public will be available on the DHHS website.

A Medicaid Expansion beneficiary will automatically receive full Medicaid benefits whether or not they choose to accept the additional help.

Nebraska’s DHHS said that anyone interested in coverage can apply at any time. You can contact the DHHS online or by toll-free phone at 855-632-7633 (402-595-1178 for Omaha and 402-473-7000 for Lincoln).

