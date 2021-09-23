Advertisement

La Vista mother pleads guilty to lesser charge in infant’s death

Sara Hartman mugshot
Sara Hartman mugshot(PHOTO: La Vista Police)
By 6 News Staff reports
Sep. 23, 2021
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Charges against a La Vista mom in the death of her child have been adjusted as the result of a plea deal.

Sara Hartman was arrested in January after La Vista Police were called to a home and found one of two infant boys there dead.

She was originally charged with felony child abuse resulting in death and could have faced up to 20 years in prison, but the charge was amended to felony child abuse resulting in injury, which has a maximum penalty of three years.

Hartman pleaded guilty to the lesser charge Wednesday, and the two other charges filed against her — a drug charge and a charge of child abuse or negligence — were dropped.

Her sentencing is set for Dec. 2.

