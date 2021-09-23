Advertisement

Huskers encouraged by Oklahoma loss, ready to take on Michigan State

By Rex Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost addressed the media for his usual session on Thursday before the team leaves for East Lansing, Michigan on Friday. It’s another big-game opportunity as Big Red will face a Michigan State team that is ranked 20th in the nation.

“Good week of practice. The guys are excited to get back out on the field. I think they were encouraged by last week, and we know we have another great opportunity this week. So, the preparation was good and guys are excited,” Frost said.

It’ll be a different task to handle for Nebraska because it’s a night game, something the team hasn’t dealt with since the final game of the 2020 season. Frost said this week that they’ll push meeting back later into the day and find things to do for the players so they’re not waiting around in their hotel rooms.

Frost also noted that the loud stadium in Norman last Saturday was good preparation for a night game, which can get pretty loud, in East Lansing.

The Huskers and Spartans kick off at 6 p.m. CST on Saturday. The game will be televised on FS1. After the game, the 6 Sports team will have highlights and reaction on WOWT’s 10 p.m. newscast.

