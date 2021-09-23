Advertisement

Douglas County Board creates new government position under diversity initiative

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced the opening of a new DEI Officer position...
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners announced the prioritization of implementing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity (DEI) initiatives within the county’s government on Thursday.

In doing so, the County Board has created a new DEI Officer position that will report directly to the County’s Chief Administrative Officer Patrick Bloomingdale.

The job is currently available and is posted online, it will be open until Oct. 14.

