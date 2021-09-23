David’s Evening Forecast - Warm and breezy today, brief cool down Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We saw another chilly start to the day across the area, with morning lows in the middle 40s. Sunny skies and a strong south wind helped to bring a bigger warm-up this afternoon, temperatures jumped into the low 80s for most of the metro. South winds gusting to 25mph will die down this evening, but we will continue to see a breeze overnight. That will help to keep temperatures warmer than the last few nights, only cooling into the low 60s by Midnight, and dropping to around 55 by morning.

Cold Front Moves Through Friday (WOWT)

Another cold front is on the way for Friday. That front will bring an increase in clouds throughout the day, as well as gusty northwest winds for the afternoon. We should still warm into the middle 70s by the lunch hour but expect slowly falling temperatures for the afternoon and evening. A few spotty showers or sprinkles are possible around the lunch hour, but any rain will be very light, with little in the way of measurable precipitation expected.

After a little cool-down Friday, warmer air will surge back our way for the weekend. Expect highs jumping back to around 80 Saturday afternoon with a south breeze. We’ll likely be a little on the hot side by Sunday, with a high near 90. The hot weather will likely stick around for the start of the workweek, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 through at least Wednesday. Any chance for rain will hold off until at least Thursday of next week, so our streak of dry weather will continue.

