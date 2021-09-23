Authorities investigate incident at GI hospital

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Authorities are investigating after they were called out to the Grand Island Regional Medical Center for a possible armed person.

Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering said police were called out to the hospital around 11:30 a.m. Thursday for a subject reporting to be threatened by a firearm.

Ashley Suttles with Grand Island Regional said a victim had notified emergency room staff of being threatened by a person with a gun. That forced the hospital to go into a lockdown, meaning nobody was allowed in or out.

Captain Duering said once police arrived on scene, they looked for the subject but didn’t find him. After looking at surveillance video, it revealed he had left the hospital in a different vehicle.

The hospital lifted the lockdown just before noon. GIPD said schools and businesses in area did take extra precautions as well.

Suttles said no shots were fired and the person never got inside the hospital with a gun.

Captain Duering said it has been determined that the initial threatening incident happened outside city limits so that investigation has been turned over to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

GIPD said they have no reason to believe this person is still in the area and a threat.

