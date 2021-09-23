Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Westside’s Dom Rezac

Dom Rezac is awarded Athlete of the Week in front of his Warriors teammates at Westside high...
Dom Rezac is awarded Athlete of the Week in front of his Warriors teammates at Westside high school on Wednesday, 9/22/21 in Omaha.(Joe Nugent)
By Rex Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Senior running back Dom Rezac set a new Westside record last Friday with 308 total yards in the Warriors win over Papio South. It broke the previous mark set by former Husker Collins Okafor in 2007. Rezac beat it by one yard.

“The scheme that Papio South ran on the line really aligned well with what we run and Jack James up front was really paving ways for me,” Rezac said. “He’s one of the best linemen in the state, I think, really underrated. So, I was just seeing those holes and hitting them.”

Westside coach Brett Froendt thinks Rezac has improved in multiple ways this year compared to last year. On top of that, Froendt said Rezac is much healthier this year after dealing with turf toe last year.

“He’s got the total package. He’s fast, he’s quick, and he’s powerful, Froendt said. “I mean, I think the end of the first quarter I said ' We can get Dom 300 tonight,’ and I’ve said that a couple other times before, but I really felt it the other night because we had things rolling. The offensive line was starting to open and figure some things out, and yeah, we thought we’d have a good night but you can never predict that 300. That’s quite a mark”

Westside is currently 4-0 and hosts Grand Island tomorrow. Rezac said he likes where the team is at coming off of a state championship last year. He added that their plan is to make sure they’re peaking in the playoffs once again this year.

