Afghan evacuees spotlight Omaha’s lack of affordable housing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The scramble is on to find safe and affordable housing for more than 500 Afghan evacuees expected to arrive in Omaha over the next several months.

“The bottom line is they have legal status here and they should be able to get safe and affordable housing,” said Mitch Strong, Housing Specialist, Refugee Empowerment Center.

They’re working to get property management companies on board, assuring them the Afghan evacuees, andthe hundreds more refugees from other countries arriving in Omaha, will be reliable tenants.

“Some of them are scared of refugee they’re scared of that word,” said Strong. “They think that ICE is going to come and deport them but they’re not illegal.”

Organizations like the Refugee Empowerment Center are focused on making sure they have all the supports they need to succeed.

“One of the things is that when a refugee does come to the United States that they are able to work right away. We want them self-sufficient with in 90 days,” said Strong, noting he’s confident a bill introduced by Nebraksa Congressman Don Bacon will pass soon, giving the evacuees traditional refugee status. That means they would be able to work and receive the same benefits.

“I think with the help of Don Bacon and Americans recognizing this could be a crisis if not addressed.”

They’re also working to secure additional funding as added assurance for property management companies that the new arrivals will be able to pay rent.

But still, finding safe and affordable housing is tough and the pandemic piled onto the problem.

“That has added to shortage in housing that we’ve already had and now that we talk about the Afghan refugees and another refugees coming to the United States that’s going to add another layer to the affordable housing crisis,” said Mike Hornacek, President & CEO, Together Inc.

He’s calling on on local and state lawmakers, property developers and other non-profits to find a way to get more affordable units built.

“A lot of us on the housing side, if you can get more concerned than we were already concerned,” said Hornacek. “We’re gravely concerned.”

The Afghan evacuees perhaps drawing some attention to the problem.

“I think once we help the Afghans coming it’s cross into helping all the refugees coming in and I think it’s going to help all of Omaha get that safe affordable housing,” said Strong.

According to a 2019 study by the Sherwood Foundation, at the pace Omaha andCouncil Bluffs are building affordable housing the area will fall short 104-thousand units by 2040. At the time of the study, the area was already in need of an estimated 78-thousand additional affordable units.

