Wednesday Sept. 22 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 deaths, one in her 30s

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Douglas County cases update

The Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday reported two COVID-19 deaths: a woman in her 90s who was vaccinated and an unvaccinated woman in her 30s have died, bringing the local death toll to 776.

DCHD also reported 176 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed since Tuesday, pushing the rolling seven-day average down again slightly to 184 cases. Two weeks ago, the average was 178 cases; about a month ago, it was 166 cases, and two months ago it was 37 cases. To date, the health department has reported 82,103 positive cases.

Hospitalizations fluctuate daily according to staffing. On Tuesday, DCHD reported that local hospitals were 89% full, with 151 beds available. Adult ICU beds were 85% occupied with 43 beds available. Local hospitals are caring for 193 COVID-19 patients, down from 198 on Tuesday but still up from 185 on Monday. Wednesday’s total also includes seven pediatric patients.

Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 54 are still in ICUs; 36 are still on ventilators. Four additional adult patients are awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

Here is an excellent explanation of breakthrough cases. Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday, September 22, 2021

If you’re still on the fence about the COVID-19 vaccine, talk to your provider. If you haven’t made it to the fence, talk to them sooner. It’s the right thing to do to return to normal. #Omaha #NECOVID19 @Omaha_Scanner @OmahaFireDept @OmahaPolice @noiseomaha pic.twitter.com/fDNN32dhR2 — DouglasCoHealthDept (@HealthDouglasCo) September 22, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC , 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m.-Noon at Metro Community College Fort Street (North) campus , located near 32nd and Sorensen at 5300 N. 30th St.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Heart Ministry , located at 2222 Binney St.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at UNO’s Criss Library , located at 6401 University Drive; visitors are asked to park in Lot E.

1-4 p.m. at Metro Community College South Omaha campus , located at 3002 S. 24th St.

2:30-4:30 p.m. at Fiserv/First Data , located at 7302 Pacific St.

4-7 pm. at Salem Baptist Church, located at 3131 Lake St.

THURSDAY

9-11 a.m. at Metro Community College Applied Technology Center , located at 10407 State St.

1-4 p.m. at Metro Community College North Express campus, located at 2112 N. 30th St.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St.

SATURDAY

8 a.m.-Noon at the Omaha Farmers Market , located at 1011 Jackson St.

9-11 a.m. at the Community Garden , located at 3118 N. 24th St.

Noon-4 p.m. at the Community Unity Block Party , located at 4318 Fort St.

1-5 p.m. at the Omaha Rally for First Responders, happening at TD Ameritrade Park, located at 1200 Mike Fahey St.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Hospital | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine dashboard: Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School info: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Council Bluffs Community Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

