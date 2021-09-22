Advertisement

Three Rivers Health announces support, dates and times, for flu shots

Three Rivers Public Health Department announced Wednesday the dates and times for people to get the flu shot at their Fremont or mobile clinic.(WEAU)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Three Rivers Public Health Department (3RPHD) announced Wednesday that they encourage anyone over the age of six months to receive a flu shot this year.

Following their statement of support, the 3RPHD said that free vaccines are being offered to people at their clinic who don’t have insurance while supplies last. 3RPHD will also give vaccines to those who have insurance and will bill insurance companies accordingly.

The Three Rivers Public Health Department’s Fremont clinic will be open:

  • Monday 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday 7 a.m. - 6:45 p.m.
  • Thursday 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Friday 8 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

In addition to their Fremont clinic hours, 3RPHD will also be taking their mobile clinic to Methodist Physicians Clinic at 680 E Fremont Medical Park Drive, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 25.

“Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has brought back a state dashboard that shows information in regards to medical capacity, COVID-19 rates and vaccinations the page can be found here,” said Terra Uhing, Executive Director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department.

Three Rivers Public Health Department Data Dashboard is also updated each weekday. They have reported over 10,500 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

If you are home-bound or require special accommodations and wish to receive a COVID-19 test or vaccine, please contact us at 402-704-2245.

