Teen hospitalized in crash with train near Kearney

(Associated Press)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A rural Kearney teen was taken to the hospital after her car collided with a Union Pacific train Wednesday morning west of Kearney.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident around 7:45 a.m. near Sartoria Road and Highway 30.

A 17-year-old girl was driving a 2011 Kia Optima and traveling northbound just prior to the crash. There were no passengers.

She was taken to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was totaled.

Deputies were assisted by members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and CHI-GSH paramedics.

