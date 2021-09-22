Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Brisk fall air to start the day! Enjoy the rest of the great week.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’re stepping out the door to chilly 40s! This is the coldest air we’ve had in the area since late May. If this is just a bit too chilly for you this morning, fear not because we’ll warm up into the 70s again this afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Light north wind and low dew points will make for another incredible afternoon for us all. We’ll again start the day Thursday in the 40s but should be able to warm a bit more to near 80 degrees in the afternoon. That is thanks to a bit more of a south breeze at 5-15 mph.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

A reinforcing round of cooler air will move in Friday thanks to another cold front diving in from the north. That will include more cloud cover and highs that drop into the lower 70s. We’ll rebound rather quickly over the weekend though with highs in the 70s and 80s returning. We’ll stay dry right through the weekend as well.

3 Day forecast (WOWT)

Weekend (WOWT)

