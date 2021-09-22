Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Brisk fall air to start the day! Enjoy the rest of the great week.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’re stepping out the door to chilly 40s! This is the coldest air we’ve had in the area since late May. If this is just a bit too chilly for you this morning, fear not because we’ll warm up into the 70s again this afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Light north wind and low dew points will make for another incredible afternoon for us all. We’ll again start the day Thursday in the 40s but should be able to warm a bit more to near 80 degrees in the afternoon. That is thanks to a bit more of a south breeze at 5-15 mph.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

A reinforcing round of cooler air will move in Friday thanks to another cold front diving in from the north. That will include more cloud cover and highs that drop into the lower 70s. We’ll rebound rather quickly over the weekend though with highs in the 70s and 80s returning. We’ll stay dry right through the weekend as well.

3 Day forecast
3 Day forecast(WOWT)
Weekend
Weekend(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Blue Ribbon Schools Program logo
Nebraska, Iowa both land five schools on prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools list
Bellevue Public Schools Principal Andrew Miller was arrested Friday night for felony DUI after...
Bellevue school principal facing felony DUI charge after motorcyclist hurt in rear-end crash
An unidentified male motorcyclist lost a leg Tuesday afternoon after an accident involving...
Man loses limb in Omaha motorcycle crash
Tuesday was the grand opening for Sarpy County's new Big Elk Lake Recreation and Portal Lake...
New Sarpy County rec areas and lake now open to public
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Sept. 21 COVID-19 update: Health director concerned about rise in deaths, hospital capacity

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Hour by hour forecast Wednesday
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Chilly Tuesday night! Pleasant first day of fall Wednesday
Tuesday, September 21st
Mallory's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Cool Fall air has settled in for a while!