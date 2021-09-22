Advertisement

Purple lights popping up in Lincoln, caused by LED malfunction

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Purple lights are popping up around Lincoln and the city says it’s not on purpose.

You may have noticed them on some downtown and arterial streets.

LES said it’s a malfunction that’s happening throughout the Midwest. Hundreds of LED lights, which the city installed just a few years ago, are starting to change hue.

The city said while the color is wrong it’s not aware of any increased risk to drivers at night.

So far Lincoln Electric system has replaced 300 street lights that have turned the color. Which is just over 1% of the 27,000 LED lights it installed citywide from 2018 to 2019.

“Since most of these streetlights were purchased at various times and installed as part of the cityside LED conversion, there is no definitive way to pinpoint the exact number that will fail,” said an LES spokesperson.

The supplier of the LED lights estimates that up to 2,000 total lights in Lincoln could be affected, but LES documents say work could be done to up to 5,200.

This isn’t a problem just in Lincoln. 10/11 NOW’s sister stations in South and North Carolina, Wisconsin, Iowa and Kansas have reported similar issues.

One electric company in Kansas explaining the issue as “a component in the light that is failing prematurely and making the light shine into a more blue-purple color.”

The good news? Replacing the purple lights won’t cost taxpayers or LES ratepayers any more money.

Right now, LES has a contract opening for bidding on new replacement work and the city says the manufacturer is going to foot that bill.

That LES contract is set to close to bidding on Thursday, and if awarded will last for at least one year for that replacement work.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Blue Ribbon Schools Program logo
Nebraska, Iowa both land five schools on prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools list
Bellevue Public Schools Principal Andrew Miller was arrested Friday night for felony DUI after...
Bellevue school principal facing felony DUI charge after motorcyclist hurt in rear-end crash
An unidentified male motorcyclist lost a leg Tuesday afternoon after an accident involving...
Man loses limb in Omaha motorcycle crash
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports former Bellevue officer dies by suicide
Afghan refugees line up for food in a dining hall at Fort Bliss' Doña Ana Village, in New...
More than 500 Afghan evacuees expected to start arriving in Omaha

Latest News

Nebraska-based online clothing under fire over business practices
Douglas County’s top doctor says Black community is a ‘very high priority’ to get COVID vaccine
NDOT looks to hire more mechanics and support staff before the winter hits.
Nebraska DOT looks to bolster their mechanics ranks before winter
Clothes company delays wear thin
Clothes company delays wear thin
NDOT looking for new talent
NDOT looking for new talent