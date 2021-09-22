Advertisement

Omaha man, 18, arrested after shooting and injuring one

By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested an 18-year-old Omaha man following a shooting Tuesday morning that sent one man to the hospital.

Elias Mendez-Paiz, 18, was arrested for first-degree assault, discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and felony use of a weapon.

Police said the victim, an unidentified 20-year-old male, was found with gunshot wounds in his car and was sent to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place around 4th and Oak Street about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Mendez-Paiz was booked into Douglas County Corrections.

